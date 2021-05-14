Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Calls Special Session to Protect Alaska Permanent Fund

May 13, 2021 (Juneau, AK) – With less than one week remaining in the 121-day regular session, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a proclamation calling the Alaska Legislature into special session beginning May 20th to complete work on the FY22 budget and to act on his constitutional amendment protecting the Permanent Fund, Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), and power cost equalization (PCE).

“It is clear from my conversations with legislative leaders that more time is needed to complete this year’s budget and to address a long-term, permanent solution to protecting the Permanent Fund and PFD. Consequently, today I’m calling a 30-day special sessions to give lawmakers additional time to complete those tasks” said Governor Dunleavy. “Nothing is more important than giving Alaskans a long-term solution to our fiscal challenges, and this session is an important first step.”

The first special session begins 10:00am on May 20, 2021 and directs work on three topics:

  • FY22 Operating Budget & Mental Health Budget (HB 69/HB 71)
  • FY22 Permanent Fund Dividend (HB 72/SB 52)
  • Constitutional Amendment protecting the Permanent Fund, PFD, and PCE (SJR 6/HJR 7)

Today, the governor also set a second special session to address other elements of a comprehensive state fiscal plan including a constitutional spending limit, consideration of new revenue measures, a prohibition on new taxes without voter approval, and appropriations of federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds.

The second special session would start at 10:00am on August 2, 2021 and directs work on four topics:

  • Constitutional Amendment to establish an appropriation limit (HJR 6/ SJR 5)
  • Constitutional Amendment to prohibit new state taxes without voter approval (HJR 8/ SJR 7)
  • Appropriations of federal relief funds, including ARP funds
  • Potential measures to increase state revenues

Read the governor’s special session proclamations here.

Additional information can be found here.

###

 

Governor Calls Special Session to Protect Alaska Permanent Fund

