PA Senate Democrats to Hold Policy Hearing on OSHA Protections for Public Employees

At the request of state Senator Tina Tartaglione (D- Philadelphia), Democratic Chair of the Senate Committee on Labor & Industry, the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss Senate Bill 310 (Protecting Workplace Safety). Testifiers at the hearing will include leaders in government, labor, and education to discuss how best to expand OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) protections for both public and nonprofit employees.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Senator Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery).

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page .

You can register through Zoom here.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

