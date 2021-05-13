Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSD Issues RFP for Pre-Construction and Capacity Building Grant Program for Communications Union Districts

The Vermont Department of Public Service ("Department") invites applications from individual Communications Union Districts ("CUDs"), groups of Communications Union Districts or partners of Communications Union Districts for funds to facilitate the construction of broadband networks capable of speeds of at least 100 Mbps symmetrical.

As provided by Sec. 21(b) of Act 9, which became law on April 16, 2021, the purpose of the CUD Pre-Construction and Capacity Building Grant Program is to provide grants to Communications Union Districts (CUDs) and their partners. Costs eligible for funding under this Program include consultant fees, professional services, administrative expenses, staffing, and any other planning and preconstruction costs deemed appropriate by the Commissioner of Public Service.   

Applications will be accepted in two rounds:

Round 1 Deadline: Monday, May 17, 2021 Proposals submitted in this round should reflect only costs that will be contracted for or incurred between May 17, 2021, and July 15, 2021.

Round 2 Deadline: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Proposals submitted in this round should reflect additional costs that will be contracted or incurred between July 15, 2021, and December 31, 2021. 

For more information, please see the RFP Document

