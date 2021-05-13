Food License Fee Increase Effective July 1st, 2021

On April 6, 2021, HB0049 was signed by Governor Mark Gordon implementing a fee increase for food licenses which will take effect July 1st, 2021. As part of this legislation, all food licenses issued by the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) will increase from the previous year. This means, a new license will increase from $100 to $200, a renewal of license will increase from $50 to $100, and all temporary permits will increase from $25 to $50. Any new license, renewal, or temporary permits issued on or after July 1st, 2021 will pay the increased amount. “We wanted to make sure all of those who were getting a food license of any kind from the WDA or local county health officials were aware of the increases before the July 1 effective date,” said Doug Miyamoto, Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. “It’s been a long time since these fees were increased so our hope is that businesses across the state have the chance to plan for this modest added expense from this new legislation.” Similar to other state agency fee increases, the WDA food license fees will be collected and credited to the general fund of the State of Wyoming. In partnership, local county health officials and the WDA Consumer Health Services personnel, work throughout Wyoming to reduce food safety hazards through licensing, inspection, and educational opportunities across the state. For more information on the Food Establishment Program through the WDA, please visit https://agriculture.wy.gov/divisions/chs/food-safety