Two positive COVID test results at Cigar Lake

Two individuals at Cigar Lake have tested positive today for COVID-19. The results are being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as presumptive positives until we have confirmation.

At this moment, it doesn’t appear these positive tests are connected, which explains why we don’t believe there has been a workplace transmission of the virus.

Cameco will work closely with the Northern Population Health Unit and will follow their guidance on determination of close contacts.

Both workers will remain in isolation at Cigar Lake until receiving clearance from health officials.

Safety is our top priority. The northern Saskatchewan mine site continues to operate safely.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com