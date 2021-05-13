Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,436 in the last 365 days.

Two positive COVID test results at Cigar Lake

Two individuals at Cigar Lake have tested positive today for COVID-19. The results are being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as presumptive positives until we have confirmation.

At this moment, it doesn’t appear these positive tests are connected, which explains why we don’t believe there has been a workplace transmission of the virus.

Cameco will work closely with the Northern Population Health Unit and will follow their guidance on determination of close contacts.

Both workers will remain in isolation at Cigar Lake until receiving clearance from health officials.

Safety is our top priority. The northern Saskatchewan mine site continues to operate safely.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

You just read:

Two positive COVID test results at Cigar Lake

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.