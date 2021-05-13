Two South Carolina Students Named U.S. Presidential Scholars

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona has announced the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. Two of the 161 high school seniors being recognized are from South Carolina. U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the Arts and 20 Scholars in Career and Technical Education.

2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars - South Carolina

Jacob Price, Spartanburg School District Seven - Spartanburg High School

Lily Lassiter, Charleston County School District - Academic Magnet High School

“Jacob is the very definition of an all-around student," said Spartanburg High Principal Dr. Vance Jones. "He is a swimmer, he boosts school spirit as one of our bleacher creatures, he sings in the chorus, and is an outstanding academic scholar. He embodies all of the ideals of a Spartanburg High School student. In addition to putting in the many hours of studying that led him to graduate among the top five in his class, he has continually made time for his friends and to take advantage of all that SHS has to offer. We are extremely proud to call Jacob Price a Spartanburg High School Viking!”

"Over the past four years, I have had the great pleasure of witnessing the continued growth and grace of this extraordinary young woman," said Academic Magnet Principal Catherine Spencer. "Her academic achievement is only one piece of her multifaceted accomplishment in the arts, service, and leadership. Lily and I have shared many special moments over the years, and this well-deserved recognition gives our entire Raptor community great pride."

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,500 of the nation’s top-performing students with an annual ceremony in Washington, D.C. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer.

Additional informational on the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program can be found here.