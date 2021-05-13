Rhode Island to Eliminate Residency Requirement for COVID-19 Vaccination

In advance of the summer tourism season, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are announcing that any clinically eligible person in Rhode Island will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of where they live. This policy change will take effect next Monday.

Rhode Island's current policy is that people must either live, work, or study in Rhode Island to be vaccinated in Rhode Island against COVID-19. With vaccine now more available in Rhode Island and nationally, this updated policy will allow people who travel to Rhode Island to get vaccinated here.

"This is a win-win for Rhode Island. We're making sure that travelers who are in Rhode Island are getting protection from COVID-19, which keeps us all safer, and we're marketing Rhode Island to travelers as a state that is doing everything possible to make vacationing safe," said Governor Dan McKee. "To Rhode Islanders 16 and older who have not been vaccinated yet, go out and get your shot today."

People can make an appointment www.vaccianteRI.org or by calling 844-930-1779. Making an appointment is the way to guarantee that you will get a shot. However, people do not need appointments to get vaccinated at the sites at Sockanosset Cross Road (100 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston), the Dunkin' Donuts Center, and in Middletown (1400 West Main Road, Middletown). Vaccine is also available at pharmacies throughout Rhode Island.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit: covid.ri.gov/vaccination.