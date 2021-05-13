She is one of roughly 600 people who have been evicted during the coronavirus pandemic in Sacramento County despite temporary state protections meant to keep people in their homes, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office data. “I feel like I’m knocked down worse than ever,” Macias said. “I feel like the ultimate failure.”
You just read:
Despite eviction moratorium, hundreds of Sacramento renters were kicked out during COVID
