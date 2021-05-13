Former Police Officer Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

WILSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Technical Services Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Mt. Juliet police officer on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Around December 2020, TBI Agents received information via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), indicating that an individual had uploaded multiple files of Child Sexual Abuse Material to his personal email account. During the course of the investigation, agents identified that individual as Cody Mang, who at the time was an officer with the Mt. Juliet Police Department. Mang’s employment was terminated shortly after the allegations surfaced.

On May 11th, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Cody Allan Mang (DOB 05/12/1988), with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Mang was booked Thursday at the Wilson County Jail, on a $12,500 bond.