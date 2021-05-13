Governor, Emergency Management Continue to Monitor Fuel Supply Across State

Governor Roy Cooper and officials at North Carolina Emergency Management continue to monitor the effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown on gas supply in North Carolina, remaining in close contact with Federal officials, and representatives in the petroleum industry.

“Now that Colonial has restarted pipeline operations, we will see a gradually increasing return to normal conditions that will take several days,” said Governor Cooper. “There is available fuel supply in and around our state, and it will take time for tankers to move that supply to the stations that are experiencing shortages.”

Also today, the Internal Revenue Service announced it would waive penalties when dyed diesel fuel is sold for use or used on the highway in the States of Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. This action will allow for expanded fuel sources in impacted areas until the supply chain returns to normal. The North Carolina Department of Revenue is also waiving similar state penalties.

State officials cautioned residents to avoid purchasing gas unless they absolutely need it, and to avoid unnecessary trips until the fuel supply chain returns to normal.

Governor Cooper declared a state of emergency Monday to temporarily waive registration, size and weight, hours of service and fuel tax requirements for trucks delivering fuel supplies.

“Most local governments have their own fuel supplies for emergency and public safety vehicles,” said Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “Some are tapping into contracts with emergency fuel suppliers, if their normal fuel sources run dry.”

Most local jurisdictions have enacted fuel plans focused on continuity of public safety and essential government services. Many government agencies are limiting non-essential travel until the situation stabilizes.

The State Emergency Response Team is continuing contingency planning to maintain essential government services and public safety as the fuel supply stabilizes.

###