PHOTOS/FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Visits Wake County Vaccine Site as State Continues to Increase Vaccine Outreach

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited Wake County’s Human Services Center vaccine site in Raleigh to see people receive their vaccine. The Governor also viewed the drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic available on-site at the facility.

This clinic seeks to improve access to the vaccinations by providing walk-in availability as well as appointments. The site is located adjacent to a vulnerable Census tract which strengthens its outreach to communities that have been under-vaccinated so far.

“These vaccines are safe, effective and available everywhere,” Gov. Cooper said. “Getting your shot is an easy way to protect yourself and your loved ones from this virus.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched the Bringing Summer Back initiative to encourage people to talk with their family and friends about the importance of getting the vaccine. So far, more than 180 organizations have joined the campaign with a reach of more than 1.2 million North Carolinians in communities across the state.

“Local health departments were among the first to assist in responding to COVID-19, and Wake County Public Health will continue to be part of the ongoing management of this pandemic,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Calabria. “We have administered more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, and now we’re moving from a mass vaccination model to smaller, regional vaccine centers like the one the Governor visited today. In the coming weeks, we’re working to establish more COVID-19 service centers that co-locate testing and vaccination, further increasing convenience for our residents.”

To date, over 7.7 million doses have been administered in North Carolina, with 51 percent of adults partially vaccinated and 45.5 percent of adults fully vaccinated. 78.8 percent of the 65 and older population have been partially vaccinated.

Information on the state’s vaccine distribution is available at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish). People can find nearby vaccine providers using NCDHHS’ online tool, Find a Vaccine Location. The state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is 888-675-4567.

To allow for proper distancing and safety protocols, coverage of the vaccine clinic event was pooled.

Video footage of this event will be available for media use here and here.

Still photos will be available here, credit to Robert Willett of the News & Observer.

###