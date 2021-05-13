Generation Unemployed and She-Cession vs. Guaranteed Jobs and No College Debt

Janet Martin is one of the first women in the U.S. to head a male-dominated, construction industry trade group. Electrical Contracting: Hot Industry. Cool Career. Did you know electrical job demand outlook is DOUBLE the average demand for other jobs? Or that the average electrician salary is $56,180 while the average salary for other careers is $39,810?

The Independent Electrical Contractors’ Class of 2021 Enters Job Market with Job Security, ZERO Debt

Electrical contracting, deemed essential jobs, is a stable high wage opportunity for job seekers. With a critical shortage of workers, many jobs are available and wages are generous and rising” — Janet Martin, IEC National President

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, May 20, the Independent Electrical Contractors of Central Pennsylvania (IEC) will honor the 50 men and women who have completed its required four-year apprenticeship training program. The ceremony will be held at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex/Olympic Hall at 5:00pm. Janet Martin, 2021 IEC National President, will deliver the keynote commencement address.

Martin is one of the first women in the U.S. to head a male-dominated industry trade association.

May is National Electrical Safety Month and no one knows the importance of safety better than the IEC apprentice graduating class of 2021. Across the U.S. hundreds of IEC apprentices will graduate in May through early July. All graduates have a job, zero post-secondary education debt, and rigorous training in safety on-the-job.

The job market is starting to roar back, but for anxious college seniors it’s a different reality altogether. It is well known that many are struggling to find jobs and are carrying mountains of college debt. “The electrical contracting industry, deemed essential throughout the pandemic, represents a stable, sustainable opportunity for all job seekers,” says Martin. “In fact, our industry sector has a critical shortage of workers, meaning that many jobs are available and pushing wages higher in the skilled trades and making these jobs even more attractive.”

The problem for college students is that youth unemployment remains stubbornly high. Though much better than the 27.4% rate in April last year, the unemployment rate for those ages 16-24 ticked higher, to 11.1% in March. That was significantly above the overall unemployment rate of 6%. *

The electrical contracting sector represents a stable, sustainable opportunity for all job seekers: graduating high school students, military vets, women, minorities, and people seeking to make a career change. For people interested in a career as an electrician, visit www.myelectriccareer.com

IEC offers careers in electrical contracting that are more than just working at a jobsite. “Electrical contracting and renewable energy offer job security,” says Martin. “This is not a boring or mundane field. Recent technology evolution has combined with the push for climate friendly renewable energy and the increased electrification of buildings and transportation, making the start of the new decade one of the most exciting times ever to be an electrical contractor.” The IEC program is based on an earn while you learn model. All apprentices are gainfully employed with benefits and they are not saddled with mountains of college debt.

Smart Buildings and homes, drones, artificial intelligence, 5G, 3D Building Information Modeling, image recognitions, prefabrication and advanced levels of workplace safety technology are rapidly evolving. “This new, evolving technology is the sexy part of the business and one that IEC trains its students to understand and use,” she emphasizes.

Conventional wisdom says we cannot function in a world without electricity. “This translates into career security and living wages well into the future,” says Martin. “There is no question that electricians power this new world. We power people’s lives. We power our quality of life. And electricians power the forces and infrastructure of strength, vitality, safety, and security for us all.

* Source: US Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, April 2021

About Independent Electrical Contractors

IEC is a nonprofit trade association federation with 52 educational campuses and affiliate IEC local chapters across the country. We represent over 3,600 member businesses employing more than 80,000 electrical professionals throughout the United States and educate over 14,000 electricians and systems professionals each year across America. Since 1957, we’ve trained close to 300 thousand apprentices in the U.S. IEC contractor member companies are responsible for over $8.5B in gross revenue annually and are comprised of some of the premier firms in the industry.

About IEC Central PA

The Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) was founded in 1957 as the Associated Independent Electrical Contractors of America. It’s primary goals are to consider and deal by all lawful means with common problems of management, distribution, employment, and financial functions of the electrical construction industry; foster cooperative action in advancing by all lawful means the common purposes of its members; and promote activities designed to enable the industry to be conducted with the greatest economy and efficiency.