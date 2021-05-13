Turner Bill to Require Course on Remote Teaching Before Receiving a Teaching Certification Advances

Trenton – Reflecting on the past year and the technological challenges many schools and educators grappled with, the Senate Education Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Shirley Turner that would require all candidates for a teaching certification to complete a course on remote teaching.

“This past year schools and educators faced many challenges, one of which was the implementation of remote learning and rapidly instructing teachers on how to use new technology,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon), Vice Chair of the Senate Education Committee. “We have to make sure our teachers are prepared for any situation and have the ability to quickly adapt to changing environments should there be a need to return to virtual instruction.”

The bill, S-3469, would require any applicant for a teaching certification to complete a course in remote teaching, including knowledge using online platforms for instruction, content delivery and class discussion. This requirement would begin with the 2022-2023 school year.