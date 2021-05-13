Not All Direct PCR Reagents are Created Equal: Entopsis PCRopsis™ Outperforms the Competition
PCRopsis™ applies nanotechnology to direct PCR for superior performance
It’s becoming increasingly clear that our PCRopsis solutions stand-out from direct PCR solutions using outdated technology”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entopsis PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-RT deliveries superior direct PCR performance compared to traditional direct PCR products at room temperature, according to a recent report.
Direct PCR, where the user does not perform RNA or DNA extraction before PCR, holds great promise for the PCR molecular diagnostics industry. Such approaches save time and money while streamlining protocols and potentially reducing errors. However, many direct PCR technologies fail to compare favorably with traditional RNA and DNA extraction procedures. This has impeded the widespread adoption of direct PCR technologies in many clinical laboratories.
PCRopsis™ direct PCR reagents solve this problem in a unique fashion. It uses proprietary nanotechnology to bind PCR inhibitors found in test samples, lyse viruses and cells, and stabilize RNA / DNA in a fashion that’s compatible with PCR. This novel approach offers superior performance compared to traditional direct PCR technologies.
Entopsis officially launches PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-RT, that mediates room temperature direct PCR from saliva, urine, and swab samples in transport mediums. Furthermore, the company highlights key technological performance differences with a comparison to a market leader, Promega XpressAmp™ Direct Amplification Reagent.
PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-RT offers a fast, low cost, and robust alternative to traditional RNA and DNA extraction. In contrast to other direct PCR solutions, Reagent RVD-RT produces PCR results that are comparable to traditional nucleic acid extraction approaches from swab and saliva samples. Moreover, Reagent RVD-RT is compatible with all tested transport mediums.
“It’s becoming increasingly clear that our PCRopsis™ solutions stand-out from direct PCR solutions using outdated technology”, said Randy Rusz, VP of business development (USA) at Entopsis.
“I’m proud of my team’s ingenuity and keen technological insights in developing novel products that outperform established life sciences companies”, said Obdulio Piloto, Ph.D., CEO of Entopsis.
About Entopsis
Entopsis was founded in 2011. It has researched and developed a number of proprietary platforms in the areas of material science, nanotechnology, chemistry, and machine learning. The company utilizes this unique know-how to solve key scientific problems, particularly for medical diagnostics. Entopsis is predominantly focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases, and explores new areas lacking suitable solutions. To date, the company has launched three efforts: 1) OpsisDx™, a urine-based universal disease detection platform, 2) PCRopsis™, functionally superior direct PCR technologies for clinical applications, and 3) PlantOpsis™, direct PCR and other technologies to support the analysis of plants. For more information, please visit www.Entopsis.com, www.PCRopsis.com and www.PlantOpsis.com
