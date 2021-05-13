A Mother's Day Message from Secretary Tebbetts

May 9, 2021 - Mother’s Day weekend only comes once a year, but for many of us, the women in our lives are the key to every day. Whether they are physically with us or not, for many Vermonters, the skills we have learned from the women who raised us are part of us.

Women work hard inside and outside the home, often putting in time daily that would exceed any traditional double shift. We appreciate their support, advice, work, and love. If there were ever a time to celebrate mothers it’s in 2021. They adapted quickly to our new world and skillfully navigated challenges. They did their best to keep us safe, fed, and focused. When routines ended, they figured it out at home and at work, whether it was on the farm or in their community.

With kids home, women continued to work. The classroom became the room on the other side of the wall, where children worked on their schoolwork and women became academic mentors, too. They loved hard and tough, telling kids that they could not see their friends, go to gatherings, and play sports as we all watched, stunned, the latest COVID-19 news.

Mental health concerns were visited upon most homes and many women picked up that responsibility, too (although often needing support of their own). As we emerge from the pandemic, we salute mothers, who have made us stronger. The world’s women keep our homes, businesses and families together.

So on this day and every day, we celebrate them for their commitment to their families.

Thank you, and Happy Mother’s Day!

Anson B. Tebbetts Vermont Secretary of Agriculture