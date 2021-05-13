Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Clinton and Hamilton Counties

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, May 13, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN CLINTON AND HAMILTON COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Oneida County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, May 15, in West Chazy, and on Thursday, May 20, in Lake Pleasant. Health and safety protocols will be followed.

When: Saturday, May 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Where: The Red Rooster Market, 2412 Military Turnpike, West Chazy For more information, contact Anika Craig at (518) 565-4397. Additional information: All attendees must wear a mask.

When: Thursday, May 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, 110 South Shore Road, Lake Pleasant For more information, contact Julie Deppe-Wolfe at (518) 648-6497 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.  See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a car seat and finding the right seat based a child’s age and size.

###

