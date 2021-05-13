Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Oneida County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, May 13, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ONEIDA COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Oneida County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, May 15, in Marcy. Health and safety protocols will be followed.

When: Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Maynard Fire Department, 9500 Maynard Drive, Marcy For more information, contact New York State Police at (315) 366-6032 or [email protected]. Additional information: Appointments are encouraged but not required. Masks are required for all attendees.

This event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a car seat and finding the right seat based a child’s age and size.

