Pangiam announces Amy Rall as CEO of Linkware
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pangiam, a security and travel services provider, announced today that Amy Rall, an accomplished executive and award-winning federal government and technology industry leader, will serve as Linkware’s new Chief Executive Officer.
Amy, will lead the Linkware day-to-day operations and ensure the integration of their capabilities with Pangiam, ultimately providing a more seamless and secure travel experience for travelers around the world. She brings vast amounts of knowledge in client support services, government-industry collaboration, and acquisition and contracting for more than 20 years.
“Amy is a proven executive with a long track record of successful delivery, business transformation and mission impact,” said Kevin McAleenan, Pangiam’s Chief Executive Officer. “Amy’s mission driven approach will continue delivering success to her clients, partners, and workforce.”
Linkware, a leading provider of custom software solutions and consulting services to federal government organizations was recently acquired and partnered with Pangiam by AE Industrial Partners, LP, a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets.
About Pangiam
Pangiam is a public-private partnership company creating a network of industry partners aimed at revolutionizing the future of operations, security, and safety at airports, seaports, and land border crossings using emerging technologies. As a team of customs and security professionals with over 50 years of collective experience at senior levels of the U.S. Government, Pangiam has an intimate understanding of the security, facilitation, and disaster response challenges facing governments and industry leaders around the world. Learn more at https://pangiam.com.
About Linkware
Linkware is an information technology consulting firm specializing in the delivery of customized software solutions to federal government and commercial customers. With over 15 years of experience helping the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs & Border Protection in the development, maintenance, and operations of software applications, Linkware specializes in cloud, web, mobile, containerization, microservice architectures, biometrics, DevOps, UI / UX, CI / CD, machine learning and continuous performance monitoring. Linkware also has subject matter expertise in biometrics, national security, intelligence reporting, border protection, immigration, law enforcement and passenger facilitation workflows. Learn more at http://linkwaregroup.com.
About AE Industrial Partners
AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.
