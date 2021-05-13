Pennsylvania Dental Association Installs Dr. Gary Davis as President
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) recently installed Dr. Gary Davis of Shippensburg, Cumberland County, as its 2021-2022, during its annual business meeting.
Dr. Davis has maintained a private practice in Shippensburg for the last 31 years and he is a dedicated leader for both his profession and his community. Prior to becoming PDA President, Dr. Davis served on the PDA Board of Trustees, and previously served as the association’s secretary in addition to leading efforts in key areas such as access to care. He has also served as President of the Cumberland Valley Dental Society and the Fifth District Dental Society. Nationally, Dr. Davis has served on numerous ADA councils, and is a Fellow of both the Pierre Fauchard Academy and the International College of Dentists.
After receiving his undergraduate degree in Biology from Albright College in Reading, Dr. Davis earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Georgetown University. He has been active in organized dentistry for nearly three decades.
Community and service organizations are very important to Dr. Davis and he enjoys helping those in need, both in his own community and abroad. He is the President, General Chair and one of the founders of MOM-n-PA Dental Missions, a charitable organization that has been treating the underserved population in Pennsylvania since 2013. MOM-n-PA, which has donated more than 5.2 million dollars of dental services, will host its eighth annual mission this fall after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its postponement in 2020. The 2021 dental mission will take place Sept. 24-25 at Temple University in Philadelphia.
He is a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Shippensburg, where he has served as President (three terms); he also is the Dental Director of Ecuadent, a dental mission foundation that treats poor children in Ecuador. Dr. Davis has coached basketball and volleyball in several local youth athletic leagues.
About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,100 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.
