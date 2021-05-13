Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in the 1200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 7:25 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a gun while approaching the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 39 year-old Sherri Guess, of Laurel, MD was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).