Hydration Libations: CoCo & Co Launches Industry-First Coconut Water RTD
Premium coconut water and real tropical fruit juice, playfully spiked and sparkled.
Coconut water is the perfect cocktail mixer. It’s hydrating and low in sugar and calories so you feel great afterwards. We say, drink coconut water today so you don’t need it tomorrow morning.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoCo & Co, the nation's leading supplier of custom branded coconuts, has unveiled SUNBOY, an industry-first range of ready-to-drink cocktails made from spiked coconut water and real fruit.
— Yair Tygiel, Co-Founder
The all-natural line of spiked sparkling coconut water combines the hydrating super fruit with the delightful flavors of passion fruit, pineapple and tangerine juice, for a light and refreshing alcoholic beverage that cuts out all unnecessary sugar and calories and is gluten-free.
CoCo & Co founders Luke McKenna and Yair Tygiel came up with the idea for SUNBOY after the company’s unique custom branded coconuts—and revitalizing coconut cocktails—became a staple of music festivals and parties nationwide, in partnership with liquor giants such as Diageo and Pernod Ricard.
“Coconut water is the perfect cocktail mixer,” said Tygiel. “It’s hydrating and low in sugar and calories so you feel great afterwards. We say, drink coconut water today so you don’t need it tomorrow morning.”
SUNBOY is a natural extension of the CoCo & Co brand, which aims to spread unbridled joy with coconuts.
“There’s an emotional connection people have with coconuts that is totally unique,” said McKenna. “They evoke the whimsy and fun of tropical vacations and promise a healthy drinking experience. SUNBOY captures the magic, flavor and nutritional profile of a fresh coconut cocktail in the convenience of a can.”
SUNBOY launches June 1st in Passion Fruit, Pineapple and Tangerine flavors, as well as a variety pack.
Find out more at drinksunboy.com and follow @drinksunboy on social media.
SUNBOY facts:
– Made with hydrating coconut water and real fruit juice
– 5% ABV
– No added sugar
– Gluten-free
– 100% natural ingredients
– No artificial flavors or additives
Luke McKenna
CoCo & Co
email us here