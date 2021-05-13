Shark interactions while fishing the focus of FWC discussion

At its May meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) hosted a roundtable discussion focused on the issue of shark interactions when fishing, such as sharks taking anglers’ catch before getting it to the boat. The discussion also included a staff presentation that covered a recently conducted FWC survey focused on fishers’ experiences with predators when saltwater fishing.

“Sharks interacting with fishermen’s catch is an issue we are hearing about more and more,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “We are proud to have gathered together such a high-caliber group of experts and thank all of them for sharing their perspectives on interactions between fishermen and sharks in Florida. FWC looks forward to continued engagement with our panel and hearing from the public.”

Karyl Brewster-Geisz, federal fishery manager

Guy Harvey, fisheries biologist

Robert Hueter, shark scientist

Hannah Medd, shark conservationist

Mike Merrifield, MSc, commercial wholesale dealer

Patrick H. Rice, shark deterrent business owner

Bill Taylor, charter fisher

“As some shark populations recover and more fishers are on the water, these increased interactions with sharks are likely to occur,” said FWC Commissioner Mike Sole. “This conversation is a starting point in helping us better understand shark interactions while fishing, and promoting dialogue between fishery managers, fishermen, scientists and conservationists about this issue.”

The FWC will continue to stay engaged on the future management of sharks in Florida.

Quotes from a few of our panelists:

“We need to learn more about the different shark species involved with these incidents. This problem is a human interaction problem more than a shark interaction problem and I think all of us here today are in a position to get closer to a solution,” said fisheries biologist Dr. Guy Harvey.

“It’s not simply a matter of too many sharks. Knowing which of these species have recovered, which have not and which are interacting with fishing gear is essential because with the wrong management measures we could drive the past 30 years of conservation success right back into the ground,” said Dr. Robert Hueter, senior scientist emeritus for Mote Marine Laboratory and chief scientist for OCEARCH. “Today, we should be celebrating Florida’s return of its top marine predators vital for a healthy ocean. What we need to do is give fishermen the tools to minimize their interactions.”

“The unanimous consensus in the commercial fishing community is that the high number of shark interactions are indicative of an overpopulation of many shark species as a result of management measures and this comes at great cost to commercial fishermen and the seafood supply chain,” said commercial wholesale dealer Mike Merrifield, co-owner of Wild Ocean Seafood Market. “Some sharks can be sustainably harvested and need to be managed through sound science, not emotional public opinion.”

“Monday alone we lost 45 rigs to sharks. We are seeing five times what we saw three to four years ago. We have to look into why so many of these sharks are here? How do we get this back to balance,” said Capt. Bill Taylor of Black Dog Fishing Charters.

“We must ensure that we have shark fisheries that balance the needs of the ocean with the needs of the fishing industry,” said NOAA federal fishery manager Karyl Brewster-Geisz.

For the full May 12-13 agenda, including links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/About and click on “The Commission” and “Commission Meetings.”

Learn more about shark regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Sharks.”