Increasing Blood Donations Drives The Hematology Analyzers And Reagents Industry

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising number of blood donations globally is driving the hematology analyzers and reagents market as hematology analyzers are used to test and screen blood in blood banks. Blood collected from donors through blood donation camps or bloodmobiles is sent to blood banks where hematology analyzers are used to screen and test the blood. These screening tests determine the blood type, analyze the blood plasma and detect infectious diseases. Blood banks are witnessing a huge outflow of blood to hospitals and other end-users and inflow of blood from blood donations on a daily basis. According to the WHO, there was an increase of 7.8 million blood donations from voluntary unpaid donors from 2013 to 2018. As the number of people donating blood increases, the demand for hematology analyzers and reagents increases, thereby driving market growth.

The hematology analyzers and reagents market consist of sales of hematology analyzers and reagents. Hematology analyzers provide complete blood count (CBC) with a three-part differential white blood cell (WBC) count and can detect small cell populations to diagnose rare blood conditions, measure cell morphology.

The global hematology analyzers and reagents market is expected to grow from $3.93 billion in 2020 to $4.31 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Hematology analyzers and reagents market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hematology analyzers and reagents market is expected to reach $5.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2%. The countries with hematology analyzers market shares covered in TBRC’s report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the hematology analyzers and reagents market are Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Horiba, Siemens, and Sysmex.

The hematology analyzers and reagents market covered in this report is segmented by product into hematology analyzers, hemostasis analyzers, plasma protein analyzers, hemoglobin analyzers, erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzers, coagulation analyzers, flow cytometers, slide stainers, differential counters, hematology stains. The hematology analyzers and reagents market is also segmented by applications into anemias, blood cancers, hemorrhagic conditions, infection related conditions, immune system related conditions, others and by end user into specialized research institutes, hospitals, specialized diagnostic centers, others.

