Synchronized Business Solutions In the Quest to Redefine the Appraisal Review Business
Making headway into the Mortgage industry to reduce unnecessary revisions and improve efficiencyMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synchronized Business Solutions (SBS) announces how they tackle crucial industry gaps through their Appraisal Review and Appraisal Typing business. The founder and CEO of the company have capitalized on his 15+ years of Certified Residential Appraiser experience to design the business around industry gaps and has successfully spun it out into an industry offering to support Appraisers, Appraisal Management Companies, Lenders, and Credit Unions. To promote the effort, the company has created a new website, released on 14th May 2021, and is prepared to welcome new clients. SBS’s existing clients and fellow industry colleagues are delighted with the company’s unique take on what the appraisal industry needs and are enjoying business benefits.
On account of this occasion, Rick Sagoo, CEO & Founder, SBS, stated that” My years of experience as a Certified Residential Appraiser and 8+ years as Quality Control and Escalations Manager at a National AMC led me to the idea of building Synchronized. I saw first-hand how my clients faced poor and unnecessary revisions very often, leading to a regular struggle to make the timelines. Clearly, the training and supervision was the main cause of inadequate quality reviews. I knew I could make a difference and provide more reliable support to the industry, so I took the plunge.”
Further, Synchronized Business Solutions asserted that its approach is unlike other solutions providers. They deliberately spend hours training and teaching their operations teams how to truly understand the intricacies of an appraisal report. They ensure to build on the CEO’s active appraising experience to prepare every employee to know their review work better and deliver beyond expectations. With SBS’s distinguished approach, existing clients have reported reduced unnecessary revisions, increased process efficiency, and a significant drop in delays.
Rick added, “We need to understand that no two appraisals are the same, and we have to ensure we check them thoroughly and mindfully. And my team does just that. To supplement that, we follow a checklist, implement best practices based on USPAP guidelines, fulfill lender-specific requirements, and successfully outperform the SLA’s. I am happy we could build a team and a company that understands the appraisal business.”
About Synchronized Business Solutions:
Synchronized Business Solutions is a young yet highly experienced Appraisal QC/Review and Appraisal Typing provider for the Mortgage industry. The company offers its support to Appraisers, Appraisal Management Companies, Lenders, and Credit Unions. It also includes Quickbooks Management as a part of their services portfolio that is solely focused on individual business owners and friends from the industry. With a combination of their distinct approach towards the business and years of appraising experience, the company offers reduced unnecessary revisions, faster turn-times, and adherence to USPAP guidelines. For more information, contact the company at 602.517.2973, hellorick@syncdsolutions.com, or visit its website http://www.syncdsolutions.com/.
