DDOT Launches New Digital Parking Permit System

ParkDC Permits simplifies requests for parking permits for visitors, contractors, and home health aides

(Washington DC) – Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the preliminary launch of ParkDC Permits, a new, centralized digital system for DC residents and their visitors to manage visitor, temporary, home health aide, and contractor parking permits via a single online portal. Live testing of ParkDC Permits begins May 12 with the digital system available to residents in two Advisory Neighborhood Commissions (ANCs) in Wards 1 and 6. The system opens up to residents District-wide on July 1.

“ParkDC Permits is another example of the Bowser Administration’s efforts to streamline government services and enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors of the District,” said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. “This new technology consolidates the entire visitor parking permit process to make it more user-friendly and convenient to manage from the comfort of home.”

During the live testing, residents who live in ANC 6B in South Capitol Hill and ANC 1D in Mount Pleasant and their guests can use the digital portal and provide feedback on its functionality and accessibility. Residents in these two neighborhoods can set up accounts and acquire and assign visitor permits for their guests or contractors who seek to legally park in Residential Permit Parking (RPP) zones within these ANCs.

Parking permits must be printed and displayed prominently in the windshield of vehicles. Permits can be printed at home, DC Public Library branches, or at kiosks located at DDOT Headquarters, the DDOT Permit Office, and Metropolitan Police Department precincts in the First and Third Districts.

The 2020 Annual Visitor Parking Passes will remain valid District-wide until September 30, 2021.

The new digital portal can be accessed via the ParkDC Permits website, the ParkDC Permits mobile app (available in the Apple and Google Play stores), at DDOT kiosks, or by calling the 24/7 call center at 202-671-2631.

DDOT encourages residents and their guests to provide feedback about the system to [email protected]. For more information on ParkDC Permits, please visit parkdc.com or call 202-671-2631.

