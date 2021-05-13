Media Convergence Fueled by Fibocom’s 5G Modules
Fibocom 5G wireless module empowers the renovation of the media ecosystem, intensifying the trend of intelligent, mobile and embodied communication.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media convergence is a combination of different types of mass media, such as Traditional Media, Print Media, Broadcast Media, New Media and the Internet, which has changed the ways of interaction and relationship between the consumers and producers of media. The most common example of media convergence is smartphone, which combines print (e-books, news apps), broadcast (streaming websites, radio, music apps), and new media (the internet) into a single interface that performs a variety of functions, ranging from calling and messaging to photography, videography, gaming, and so on.
As converged media involves the production and distribution of content, 5G technology, which features URLLC (Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication), mMTC (massive Machine Type Communications) and eMBB (enhanced Mobile Broadband), further speeds up information dissemination and becomes the accelerator of media convergence. Allowing high integrity and extensive connections, 5G makes high-speed and large-capacity data transmission with low latency conceivable. It also helps facilitate more diverse data sources and more targeted information dissemination. With high bandwidth and low latency, 5G smooths the way for mobile, high definition and real-time live streaming. The advent of the 5G era has profoundly affected news production and dissemination, promoting a new wave of digital revolution. In this context, the media industry should actively grasp new opportunities, fully utilize 5G technology for improving dissemination and advance media convergence.
Fibocom 5G wireless module empowers the renovation of the media ecosystem, especially in the 4K/8K HD live streaming industry, intensifying the trend of intelligent, mobile and embodied communication. Embedded in 5G video encoder, Fibocom 5G wireless module helps 4K/8K high definition data to be clustered with edge computing devices, allowing audiences to realize real-time viewing, self-directed playback as well as switching by downloading relevant APPs. Designed with industry-leading 2T4R antenna featuring 2*2 MIMO that is about twice the uplink rate of 1T4R, Fibocom’s FM150 and FG150 modules have been used to provide stable wireless connections for 5G video communication terminals.
Fibocom 5G wireless modules are designed to offer faster transmission speed, better carrying capacity, and lower network latency. Supporting 5G standalone network (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, Fibocom 5G wireless module series supports the Sub-6GHz and mmwave bands, and is compatible with 5G NR, LTE and WCDMA standards, which eliminates customers' investment concerns at the initial stage of 5G construction and responds to the commercial demand for rapid landing. Besides, Fibocom 5G module comes with a rich set of interfaces including USB3.1 (3.0), USB2.0, PCIe3.0 (2.0), SPI, SDIO, GPIO, UART, etc. It has been certified by various regional operators, industry associations and local regulation, satisfying different deployment requirements for customers worldwide.
Fibocom’s 5G modules have already been applied in various scenarios like 4K/8K HD live streaming, cloud office, Industry IoT, C-V2X, smart grid, smart security and other innovative applications, such as 5G mobile network PC, 5G HD video communication terminals, 5G electric power terminals, 5G connected devices and systems (wireless gateways, routers, CPE, SD-WAN), 5G smart dressing mirrors, 5G drones, 5G robots, 5G AR/VR, 5G cloud gaming terminals, 5G HD digital signage, and more.
About Fibocom
Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT (Internet of Things), as well as the first stock-listed (Stock Code:300638) wireless module provider in China. We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With over two decades' engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of independently developing high-performance wireless communication modules including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, Automotive, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, GNSS, etc. Besides reliable, convenient, safe and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we are also geared to customize the best and optimal IoT modules and solutions catering to your special requirements.
Ellie Cai
Fibocom
pr@fibocom.com
Make the 5 G's Thrive | Fibocom