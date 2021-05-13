Hangar12 Wins Gold BrandSmart Award for Brand Engagement
The premier industry recognition of brand marketing is awarded to Chicago-based Hangar12
Our awesome team should be proud to win the 2021 Gold Award for Brand Engagement”CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 BrandSmart Awards were held virtually on April 28 at the American Marketing Association Chicago’s BrandSmart conference and recognized HANGAR12 agency with the Gold Brand Engagement Award for its work on Frigo® Cheese. Inspired by the Golden Ratio, the awards celebrate the powerful relationship between beauty and measurement – the marriage of creativity and results.
This year’s Awards program featured steep competition with many exemplary campaigns submitted for 2021 BrandSmart Awards. The Awards committee was pleased to have an esteemed panel of judges representing many leading global brands.
HANGAR12’s campaign was selected as the best consumer engagement program based on several criteria, including driving sales, changing purchasing behavior, improving brand perceptions, and increasing satisfaction levels. It also showed how the brand generated word of mouth.
Chicago-based HANGAR12 specializes in marketing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands through digital marketing, social media, consumer promotions, and shopper marketing. This is the second year in a row HANGAR12 has won a Gold BrandSmart Award. “For 13 years, the BrandSmart Awards has been the premier industry recognition of brand marketing, and we are proud to win the 2021 Gold award for Brand Engagement,” says Kevin Keating, President of HANGAR12.
ABOUT HANGAR12
HANGAR12 is a leading independent brand marketing agency for regional, national, and global consumer packaged goods. We believe that everything starts with the consumer. That’s our only rule. Our Consumer First® approach enables collaboration with consumers throughout our creative process to ensure successful activation of the brand. HANGAR12 specializes in marketing CPG brands through digital marketing and advertising, social media, consumer promotions, and shopper marketing. HANGAR12 continues to rank as a top marketing agency in the U.S. for over 10 years. We employ both agency and brand-side marketing experts to craft brilliant solutions to grow brands by engaging consumers everywhere. We’ve been leading with this approach for years on national brands in the food & beverage, snacks, candy, retail, and home & office categories. Learn more at Hangar-12.com
ABOUT BRANDSMART AWARDS
Since 2009, the BrandSmart Awards have celebrated the brands and agencies behind the brand marketing campaigns that best exemplify the powerful relationship between beauty and measurement – the marriage of creativity and results. To learn more, go to brandsmartawards.org
