OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE, FIRST LADY, HONOR UH MEN’S VOLLEYBALL 2021 NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONS AT WASHINGTON PLACE

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige welcomed the University of Hawai‘i Men’s Volleyball 2021 NCAA National Champions to Washington Place for a special proclamation ceremony, declaring May 12, 2021 “Rainbow Warriors Day” in the State of Hawai‘i.

Head Coach Charlie Wade, his coaching staff, Team Captain Colton Cowell and the UH Men’s Volleyball champions arrived at Washington Place aboard a trolley, carrying the 2021 NCAA National Champions trophy. Gov. Ige signed the special proclamation surrounded by the First lady, Wade and Cowell. The governor and first lady then presented the entire team and coaching staff with Certificates of Recognition. The State Senate and State House of Representatives also recognized the team.

“It was an historic day when the Rainbow Warriors won their first NCAA championship in about three decades. It was a great day for the University of Hawai‘i Men’s Volleyball program, a great day for all Rainbow Warriors and alumni, but mostly it was a great day for the people of Hawai‘i. This has been a difficult time for all of us, but being able to share in the joy of watching our Rainbow Warriors represent the state so well is truly an inspiration,” said Gov. Ige.

The ceremony was streamed LIVE on Governor Ige’s Facebook page. Photos can be found here. A copy of the Proclamation can be found here.

###