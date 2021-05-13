Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,616 in the last 365 days.

Indie Rock Group OMEGA TRAIN Releases "Hero, Too" - A Song for Charity

OMEGA TRAIN's "Hero, Too" is a song in support of Red Bank, NJ's Riverview Medical Center's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

WOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Train Out Entertainment LLC is thrilled to announce the release of the first single from OMEGA TRAIN in nearly 18 years, “Hero, Too” available for download at omegatrainmusic.com/hero-too on May, 4th 2021.

The proceeds of “Hero, Too”, a stirring indie-rock acoustic anthem dedicated to healthcare workers on the frontline will go to Red Bank, NJ’s Riverview Medical Center’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund run by the Riverview Medical Center Foundation. (Charity Registration Number #222333524)

OMEGA TRAIN, (formerly known as Last Train Out) is a genre blending, indie-rock band of power, passion and palpable emotion originating from New Jersey in 1990. They call their sound Suburban Apocalypse Blues. This is their first official release since their debut album, Three Alarm Fire (2003), and a lead up to their forthcoming EP release; “You Were There.

Download “Hero, Too” (any donation amount, minimum $0.99) or link to donate directly to the charity at JUST GIVING : omegatrainmusic.com/hero-too

There you can also find other information about the song, including the official music video, song stream, and lyrics.

Darren Johnson
Last Train Out Entertainment LLC
+1 908-451-3901
info@omegatrainmusic.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Indie Rock Group OMEGA TRAIN Releases "Hero, Too" - A Song for Charity

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.