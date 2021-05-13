Indie Rock Group OMEGA TRAIN Releases "Hero, Too" - A Song for Charity
OMEGA TRAIN's "Hero, Too" is a song in support of Red Bank, NJ's Riverview Medical Center's COVID-19 Emergency Relief FundWOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Train Out Entertainment LLC is thrilled to announce the release of the first single from OMEGA TRAIN in nearly 18 years, “Hero, Too” available for download at omegatrainmusic.com/hero-too on May, 4th 2021.
The proceeds of “Hero, Too”, a stirring indie-rock acoustic anthem dedicated to healthcare workers on the frontline will go to Red Bank, NJ’s Riverview Medical Center’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund run by the Riverview Medical Center Foundation. (Charity Registration Number #222333524)
OMEGA TRAIN, (formerly known as Last Train Out) is a genre blending, indie-rock band of power, passion and palpable emotion originating from New Jersey in 1990. They call their sound Suburban Apocalypse Blues. This is their first official release since their debut album, Three Alarm Fire (2003), and a lead up to their forthcoming EP release; “You Were There.
Download “Hero, Too” (any donation amount, minimum $0.99) or link to donate directly to the charity at JUST GIVING : omegatrainmusic.com/hero-too
There you can also find other information about the song, including the official music video, song stream, and lyrics.
Darren Johnson
Last Train Out Entertainment LLC
+1 908-451-3901
info@omegatrainmusic.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter