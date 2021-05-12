Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,624 in the last 365 days.

Wisconsin Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations to Children Ages 12-15

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces that children 12-15 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinations can begin starting Thursday, May 13. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses for full protection and is the first and only vaccine available for this age group.

“This pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available for the first time, we can offer our children protection against the virus. Whether they are at school, playing ball with their friends, or taking a family vacation, vaccinating your kids means they can get back to doing the things they love while also staying safe and healthy.”

After successful clinical trials and a rigorous review of all available data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Pfizer’s request to expand the emergency use authorization (EUA) to include adolescents ages 12-15. On Wednesday, May 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) confirmed the vaccine is safe and voted to recommend the vaccine to the age group.

“Our nation’s leading medical experts deemed the Pfizer vaccine safe for this age group, and the initial data shows the vaccine is 100% effective in preventing COVID-19,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This is a game changer—especially as we are experiencing an increase in cases, hospitalizations, and reports of long-term symptoms in younger people. We are asking parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated as soon as they can.”

Parents and guardians of children ages 12-15 can schedule a vaccination using a variety of options, including with their health care provider, at community-based vaccination clinics, local and tribal health departments, or pharmacies. To locate a provider administering the Pfizer vaccine, visit Vaccines.gov. Parents and guardians can learn more by visiting the COVID-19: Resources for Parents and Guardians page or by calling 1-844-684-1064 toll-free.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage. We encourage you to follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.

You just read:

Wisconsin Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations to Children Ages 12-15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.