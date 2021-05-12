(Subscription required) With two immigrant parents, who did not speak English and who struggled as farmworkers, Bañuelos now wants to show young people and especially young women appearing in her juvenile courtroom it’s possible to achieve their dreams, even in difficult circumstances.
You just read:
Judicial Profile: San Joaquin County Judge Blanca A. Banuelos
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.