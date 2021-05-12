Hoyer Discusses the American Jobs Plan on MSNBC’s “Meet The Press Daily”

Click here for the video.

On Working with Republicans on the American Jobs Plan:

“I think [Congressional Democrats] frankly have long experience of finding it very, very difficult to get to a bipartisan resolution with the Republican colleagues…. Republicans do not believe [bipartisan agreement] is in their political interest, in my opinion, but it is in the country's political interest. That's what President Biden said today. We ought to look at ourselves not as competition with one another, but in competition with the rest of the world, China in particular, but others. I think if we do that, we'd have much more likelihood of bipartisanship. We want bipartisanship – obviously, it’s in our best interest to pass legislation that has broad support. President Biden has said, and I agree with him, that what he is proposing has broad bipartisan support in the country but not in the Congress and that's unfortunate. I think we're going to continue to work toward bipartisanship; both parties have said they're for infrastructure, both parties know we need to make substantial investments in infrastructure. There is a basis for bipartisan support and I’m hopeful we can get there.” On Democratic Unity in the 117th Congress:

“[House and Senate Democrats] been very unified. The progressives, moderates, more conservatives, the Problem Solvers. We've been very unified and I expect us to continue to be very unified. We want to get results and we want to get investment in infrastructure. Will it be everything Joe Biden wants, and everything we want? Perhaps not, but we want to get results for the American people. That's what they want us to do.”