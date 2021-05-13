Recruiting for Good Launches a Social Benefit for Companies to Help Girl Teams
Retain Recruiting for Good to Adopt a Soccer Team and Help Fund Trips to 2023 Women Soccer #2023WomenSoccer www.AdoptaSoccerTeam.com
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #findtalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good funds travel for girls soccer team trips to 2023 Women Soccer from placements. Companies that retain the staffing agency choose the team.
For the next three years, staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, is helping girls soccer teams fund trips to 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand.
Companies that send open jobs and retain Recruiting for Good for search can adopt a soccer team that benefits from every full-time placement made with the company.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why is Recruiting for Good helping fund girl team trips to 2023 Women’s Soccer? Sport Travel is an investment that transforms lives."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Companies that send jobs to Recruiting for Good and retain the staffing agency for search can adopt a girl soccer team. A portion of every full-time placement fee will help fund team travel for the 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand (for the next two years.) To learn more visit www.AdoptaSoccerTeam.com
Recruiting for Good is helping soccer girls fund trips to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Teams earn travel savings by successfully participating in the referral program. To learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com
Recruiting for Good created and funds Girls Design Tomorrow. Talented girls learn to Love Leadership, positive values (Passion + Purpose + Play), and Use Their Talent for Good. We help Girls develop the necessary creative skills and talent to create passion driven careers they love, to solve world problems, and to start their own meaningful ventures. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Fans for Good is a creative drawing contest inspired by a five-year-old boy (#soccerstar his nickname). The contest is for passionate K to Middle School soccer fans; every week the funnest drawing wins fan gear to follow their favorite team and/or sport hero/heroine. Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good, is sponsoring the meaningful creative drawing contest that teaches kids to participate in life and to use their creative talent to win rewards. To learn more visit www.FansforGood.com. The only way for kids to participate in Fans for Good is to be invited by a kid who just completed drawing; and earned reward. Making the Contest a Sweet Pay It Forward Experience for Kids!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn