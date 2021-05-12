Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,624 in the last 365 days.

May 2021 Monthly Bulletin

Money Transmitter Activity

New Money Transmitter

AllPaid, Inc. dba GovPayNet Opened: 4/30/21

Robinhood Money, LLC Filed: 4/09/21

Acquisition of Control

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., to acquire control of BBVA Transfer Services, Inc. Filed: 4/08/21

Priority Holdings, LLC, to acquire control of Finxera, Inc. Filed: 4/06/21

Voluntary Surrender of License

Adyen, Inc. Effected: 4/14/21

Change of Name

Trans-Fast Remittance, Inc., to change its name to Mastercard Transaction Services (California) Inc. Effected: 4/13/21

You just read:

May 2021 Monthly Bulletin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.