May 2021 Monthly Bulletin

Money Transmitter Activity

New Money Transmitter

AllPaid, Inc. dba GovPayNet Opened: 4/30/21

Robinhood Money, LLC Filed: 4/09/21

Acquisition of Control

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., to acquire control of BBVA Transfer Services, Inc. Filed: 4/08/21

Priority Holdings, LLC, to acquire control of Finxera, Inc. Filed: 4/06/21

Voluntary Surrender of License

Adyen, Inc. Effected: 4/14/21

Change of Name

Trans-Fast Remittance, Inc., to change its name to Mastercard Transaction Services (California) Inc. Effected: 4/13/21