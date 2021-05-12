May 2021 Monthly Bulletin
Money Transmitter Activity
New Money Transmitter
AllPaid, Inc. dba GovPayNet Opened: 4/30/21
Robinhood Money, LLC Filed: 4/09/21
Acquisition of Control
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., to acquire control of BBVA Transfer Services, Inc. Filed: 4/08/21
Priority Holdings, LLC, to acquire control of Finxera, Inc. Filed: 4/06/21
Voluntary Surrender of License
Adyen, Inc. Effected: 4/14/21
Change of Name
Trans-Fast Remittance, Inc., to change its name to Mastercard Transaction Services (California) Inc. Effected: 4/13/21