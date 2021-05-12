ADMB to Meet May 18-19

The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board (ADMB) is going to via Zoom Meeting and in person at the Wyoming Game & Fish regional office in Casper, WY. The Board will consider grant applications from Predator Management Districts across the state and receive updates on various issues. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on May 18th and 8 a.m. on May 19th. You can attend via phone or computer with the information at the end of this article. Public comment periods are scheduled prior to adjournment on each day. The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are: Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer

Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

Amanda Hulet, Buffalo, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban

Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user/wildlife

Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

Vacant, sportsmen, The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are: Sandy Underhill , Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

Lori Armstrong, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service The Wyoming Game & Fish regional office in Casper, WY is located at 3030 Energy Ln. For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.