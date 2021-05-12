Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, MAY 13, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 2547 – Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Financial Services.

The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:  

Bonamici Amendment Adams Amendment Bowman Amendment Burgess Amendment Bush Amendment Cohen Amendment Craig Amendment Luetkemeyer Amendment McHenry Amendment Newman Amendment Omar Amendment Payne Amendment Ross Amendment Williams (GA) Amendment

Postponed Suspension (1 vote)
  1. H.R. 2877 – Behavioral Intervention Guidelines Act of 2021 (Rep. Ferguson – Energy and Commerce)

