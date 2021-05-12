Gavin Newsom wants to spend billions to fight homelessness in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday a proposal to spend $12 billion on affordable units and prevention services to help solve homelessness as part of his $100 billion COVID-19 economic recovery plan.
