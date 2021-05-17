Family-Owned and Operated Since 1990, Auto Body Shop in Philadelphia
As a company, we have committed ourselves to build honest, communicative relationships with our customers throughout Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks County.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family-owned and operated since 1990, Classic Body Worx is one of the most highly rated auto body shops in Northeast Philadelphia. We have thousands of satisfied customers to thank for our stellar reputation. Suppose you’re looking for seasoned, attentive professionals. In that case, Classic Body Worx is the place to go for all of your auto needs. We understand that a trip to the repair shop can be a headache for any car owner but, in our opinion, it doesn’t have to be.
We are committed to ensuring your experience is stress-free and straightforward. At Classic Body Worx, we believe in going the extra mile to accommodate the customer in any way possible: Do you need your car towed at two in the morning? Our 24-hour towing service is available for your convenience. Are you looking to rent a car? Our shop is affiliated with all major insurance companies and will spare you the hassle of securing a rental. General questions? Please stop by and chat with a member of our highly knowledgeable staff.
Named “Shop of the Year” by Farmer’s Insurance and #1 Auto Body Shop on “Good Day Philadelphia,” the bar is set high for our team of automotive professionals and, consistently, they rise to the challenge. All of our qualified technicians are I-CAR and ASE certified, meaning,
Besides their formal education and work experience, they have completed specialized training to build upon their technical skills and stay up-to-date with all the auto repair industry developments. Owner of Classic Body Worx, Joe Pellegrini, takes pride in his exemplary staff, whose expertise is unmatched by others in the area. Rest assured, your car is always in competent hands.
In the fast-paced city of Philadelphia, heavy traffic is an inevitable part of life; consequently, car accidents happen. If you find yourself involved in an accident, don’t hesitate to reach out and ask for help. Our experts are well-equipped to offer the support you need following such a life-altering event. Allow us to lift some of the weight off your shoulders.
As members of the community, not only do we understand the frustration and inconvenience of life without a dependable vehicle, but we sincerely empathize. Your time is valuable, and we want all of our customers to know that each member of our staff works hard to deliver prompt, high-quality service. Every car owner deserves to feel safe and secure while they’re on the road, and we’re here to give you that peace of mind.
We have dedicated our business to building honest, communicative relationships with our customers throughout Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks County. One of our top priorities is maintaining your trust. We understand the importance of being kept in the loop throughout the repair process. Our staff will maintain contact with the customer each step of the way.
We’ve recently collaborated with a program called “Update Promise” - an app through which a customer can register for progress updates. Once the service is complete, the customer is alerted that the car is available for pick up. Afterward, we invite you to take our survey, as it is used to gauge our customer satisfaction. Getting back on the road worry-free is as simple as that.
We are always eager to meet new faces and, openly, we invite you to visit us. Whether you have a question about a specific part or you’re feeling overwhelmed by the aftermath of a car accident, Classic Body Worx is ready and willing to have your back. Let us know how we can help. Come in for a free estimate, fill out our online form or contact us at: (215) 676-3800.
