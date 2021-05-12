LA City Council Candidate, Molly Basler, on Mayor Eric Garcetti's LA's Social Issues-Homeless, Economic, Racial Failures

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayor Eric Garcetti has appointed a high-ranking aide to serve as the city's top budget official, a role that will be crucial as the city grapples with an unsolvable homelessness problem and a lawsuit seeking immediate action to fix it.

LA City Council Candidate, Molly Basler, is not buying into any of the words that Garcetti is preaching. "Garcetti, once again, proposes big plans big changes and throws a lot of money around to make these changes in our struggling city but nothing ever happens," states Basler.

Garcetti nominated Deputy Chief of Staff Matt Szabo to replace Rich Llewellyn, a longtime Garcetti advisor who is retiring, as city administrative officer on Wednesday. Szabo's appointment must be approved by the City Council.

Szabo, a City Hall veteran and the mayor's budget point person, has been trying to persuade council members to support Garcetti's current spending proposal, which calls for restoring programs that were reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, replenishing the city's emergency funds, and launching new efforts to counter racial and economic disparity.

"I want to know why this. proposal will be different? Garcetti has done nothing for Los Angeles and the people who live here. He is all talk. No Action," concludes Basler.

Molly Basler

Molly was born in Downtown Los Angeles at Saint Vincent’s Hospital and was raised in Woodland Hills, a suburb of the San Fernando Valley. Her mother was a stay-at-home mom, and her father was a businessman, and she was raised with three older brothers. She had an activist heart from the start – organizing her first environmental protest at 12 years old, to protect the eucalyptus trees where she lived, and rally support to approve the first bike lane project in her neighborhood. That activism also played a role in her school where she organized the first female powder puff football team, empowering women to challenge the status quo. She attended Hughes Junior High School and Taft High School, and was on the student government where she became the first female Vice President of her Junior High. She attended the University of Southern California and then transferred to Mills College in Oakland, CA, completing her BA, and continued to pursue a career in entertainment.

Molly’s career in Hollywood took a toll on her – however she overcame those personal challenges and struggles and reconnected with her activism and community engagement. Molly began teaching meditation to women at the Brotman Hospital Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Center, where she created a program for women to heal from their addiction and rebuild their self-esteem. Many of these women were on the brink of homelessness. She taught yoga and meditation programs at other domestic violence shelters and rehabilitation facilities and eventually went on to start her own small business: Inside Out Fitness Wellness, with a goal to improve the mental and physical health of those experiencing trauma and abuse, and help empower those women to get back on their feet.

Since then Molly has become a community organizer, Climate Reality Leader trained by Al Gore, environmental and animal welfare activist on the frontlines fighting for progressive values championing the People, Planet, and Animals. She is the progressive champion that the 5th council district needs. Molly has a compassionate and bold approach to solving the city of LA’s issues. She has worked to aid the homeless in her yoga teaching, along with volunteering at food distribution opportunities. She was head of a committee at Brentwood Presbyterian Church to ensure that our homeless neighbors had food and shelter.

Molly formed The Green Dream Campaign, in partnership with the West LA Democratic Club, working with many organizations and local Democratic leaders across LA County to go GREEN and push for sustainability by 2022. The Green Dream Campaign is founded on nine principles: the Green Dream Code of Ethics which will decrease our carbon footprint and fight the climate emergency impacting our communities.