Media Advisory: Men’s Health Month Is Coming In June
Men’s Health Month Is Coming In June
WHAT: June is Men’s Health Month, an annual awareness period solely dedicated to education and activities on the health and wellness of men and boys. Men’s Health Week, a special awareness period recognized by Congress, also celebrated on a yearly basis and concluding on Father’s Day, from June 14-20 this year. Men’s Health Week is even celebrated as International Men’s Health Week around the globe. Wear Blue Day, a day where we encourage everyone to wear blue for the men in their lives, occurs on the Friday before Father’s Day, June 18 this year.
WHO: Men’s Health Network will join other organizations, communities, and individuals around the world to recognize the month. Men’s Health Network offers a wide network of knowledge and expertise on everything related to male health. Some of MHN’s experts include:
• Jean Bonhomme, MD, MPH: An expert on minority health, addictions, AIDS, and men’s health, Dr. Bonhomme is the founder of the National Black Men’s Health Network.
• Armin Brott, MBA: Author of five critically-aclaimed books on fatherhood, Mr. Brott’s expertise lies in parenting, men’s health, and fatherhood. He runs MrDad.com and is the editor in chief of Talking About Men’s Health, a health and wellness news blog managed by MHN.
• Salvatore J. Giorgianni, Pharm. D: As a Senior Science Advisor for Men’s Health Network, Dr. Giorgianni is also a pharmacist with expertise in men’s health, research, drug regulatory and research policy, and the pharmaceutical industry.
• David H. Gremillion, MD, FACP: A professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and MHN Board Member, Dr. Gremillion is an expert in men’s health, infectious diseases, domestic violence, and suicide.
• Judy Seals-Togbo: Mrs. Seals-Togbo is the Director of Men’s Health Network’s Memphis, Tennessee office, and her areas of expertise include men’s health, sexuality, minority health, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and support groups.
• Ana Tomsic, MPH, CHES: Currently Vice President of MHN, Ana casts a wide variety of knowledge in men’s health, prevention, workplace wellness, outreach, international issues, family, and women’s involvement in men’s health.
Should you want to interview any one of our health experts, please send any inquiries to Brandon Ross via email to communications@menshealthnetwork.org to arrange an interview.
WHEN: All June (June 14-20 for Men’s Health Week) Wear Blue event June 18 online and on social media.
WHERE: Internationally, but please join the conversation by being a part of the conversation by checking out our social media toolkit, or you can download it here.
WHY: The purpose of Men’s Health Month is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. This month gives health care providers, public policy makers, the media, and individuals an opportunity to encourage men and boys to seek regular medical advice and early treatment for disease and injury. Men’s Health Month is built on the pillars of Awareness–Prevention–Education–Family.
Men’s Health Network (MHN)
MHN is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. MHN is the sponsor of Men’s Health Month (June) and Wear Blue Day. For information on MHN's programs and activities, visit them at MensHealthNetwork.org, on Twitter (@MensHlthNetwork), and on Facebook (facebook.com/menshealthnetwork), or call 202-543-6461 ext 101.
communications@menshealthnetwork.org