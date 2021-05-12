Ninety One Bolsters Global Trading Team with additional Hires in New York and London
Cathy Gibson Head of Global Trading Builds out Global Center and Regional Expertise Approach
We've been able to attract the right talent as we expand our global trading capabilities building out our regional expertise.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninety One, a leading independent global investment manager, announced additional global trading members reporting into Cathy Gibson Global Head of Trading. Leading 15 traders based in New York, Hong Kong, London and Cape Town, Ms. Gibson’s vision is to provide a global centre with local expertise, offering around-the-clock trading capabilities to support the investment process. Additional hires have been made in New York including Equity Trader Bjorn Snider and Credit Trader Sally Bartunek and in London Edward Wood hired as a Credit Trader.
— Cathy Gibson, Head of Global Trading
Ms. Gibson joined Ninety One earlier this year and is responsible for leading the trading team and supporting the firm’s global investment teams. Her appointment reflects Ninety One’s growing global footprint which includes offices in 14 countries and AUM of more than $150 billion, as of September 30, 2020.
Ms. Gibson reports to John McNab, co-Chief Investment Officer of Ninety One and is based in London. This hire represents one of several key strategic appointments as the firm continues to build its global reach following the successful demerger from former parent, Investec Group and listing on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges in March 2020.
On the decision to bring in a London-based Global Head of Trading and the build-out since, Mr. McNab commented, “Cathy’s leadership and objectives augments the deep expertise across asset classes and presence in global markets as we continue to build out the global trading team to better serve our growing client-base around the world.”
Ms. Gibson commented, “It’s an exciting time to be a part of Ninety One offering best-in-class execution and solutions to meet our clients’ needs throughout these evolving market conditions, and I’m so pleased we’ve been able to attract the right talent as we expand our global trading capabilities building out our regional expertise.”
Before joining Ninety One, Ms. Gibson was most recently Head of Dealing at Royal London Asset Management. She has a strong track record of building and leading successful trading teams that are fully integrated into the investment process.
Passionate about promoting diversity, Ms. Gibson is an active member of the firm’s Women’s Network, Inspire. She has also volunteered her time externally with a number of industry initiatives, including ELBA, East London Business Alliance, and HerCapital. “It means a great deal to have joined a firm that shares the same core values and I am very pleased to support the great work Ninety One does in the critically important space of diversity,” Ms. Gibson stated.
About Ninety One
Ninety One is an independent, active global investment manager dedicated to delivering compelling outcomes for its clients, managing more than $150 billion in AUM as of September 30, 2020. In the Americas, Ninety One offers a range of active investment strategies and solutions spanning equity, fixed income, multi-asset, sustainable and alternatives led by specialist teams that invest across global, emerging and frontier markets.
For more than a decade, the firm has been committed to clients in the US, Canada and Latin America, developing trusted partnerships by delivering local expertise with a global platform.
Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, the firm started offering domestic investments in an emerging market. In 2020, almost three decades of organic growth later, the firm demerged from Investec Group and became Ninety One. Today the firm offers distinctive active strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world.
