Microbac Laboratories Among the First to Receive U.K. and South African COVID-19 Variants for Testing Disinfectants

ISO-accredited, high-security GLP lab to confirm ability of disinfectants and sanitizers to kill SARS-CoV-2 and its emerging variants

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbac Laboratories is among the first to receive live strains of the U.K. (B.1.1.7) and South African (B.1.351) COVID-19 variants and is now using them to test the efficacy of various household disinfectant products. Microbac’s disinfectant efficacy testing will provide important third-party validation for the products that consumers and healthcare workers rely on to kill the virus within their homes, hospitals, public areas and workplaces.

Microbac’s virology lab in Sterling, Virginia has one of the highest biosafety clearances (BSL-3) and was one of the first laboratories certified by the CDC to work with live strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Since then, the lab has conducted nearly 1,000 tests for hundreds of companies and brands worldwide.

With the U.K. and South African variants on hand, Microbac expands its testing capabilities for manufacturers of surface disinfectants, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, as well as soaps, body wash, and other household cleaners.

“Working with and testing products against live coronavirus strains is critical research in halting the spread of COVID-19 and its variants,” said Dr. Steve Zhou, director of virology for Microbac. “We have the capability to evaluate everyday cleaning supplies to provide the knowledge consumers need to properly arm themselves against COVID-19.”

Brands and manufacturers send Microbac product samples to be challenged with live microorganisms in a safe and secure laboratory setting. Microbac’s disinfectant efficacy testing provides evidence on each product’s ability to kill harmful pathogens and viruses like COVID-19. Designed to protect consumers, the testing imparts confidence in the capabilities of many household brands.

Microbac has more than 25 years of experience in virucidal efficacy testing. In addition to SARS-Cov-2, the lab tests against other human coronaviruses, including SARS, MERS, and strain 229E.

About Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Microbac Laboratories, Inc. operates the largest network of privately held testing facilities in the United States, providing broad analytical offerings and testing insights across the environmental, food, and life science markets. A family-run company with more than 50 years of experience honing its craft, Microbac is on a mission to improve the world around us, one test at a time. www.microbac.com

