Braget honored for service

 

Kay Newell Braget, Clerk of Court for Pembina County, was recognized by local citizens, colleagues, judges, staff and court administration on May 7 in Cavalier.  She was lauded for 37 years of service to the State of North Dakota, Northeast Judicial District and Pembina County.

