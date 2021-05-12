Hoyer Statement on Arizona’s Voter Suppression Law

"Like their counterparts in Georgia and Florida, Republican state legislators in Arizona have chosen to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of people rather than having to compete in free and fair elections. This law, signed yesterday by Governor Ducey, now enters the history books as one of the worst anti-voting measures to be approved since the end of the Jim Crow era in our country. It will rob up to 200,000 Arizonans of the ability to vote by mail, which has been done successfully in Arizona for many years. It will disproportionately affect minorities who do not vote regularly or those who move their place of residence, and this legislation would also punish independents by making it harder for those not affiliated with a party to maintain their registration. The practical effect of this law will be, as its authors intend, to make it far harder for people to participate and vote.

"Republicans continue to peddle the lie of election fraud, using it to justify their partisan attacks on voting rights and ballot access. Every eligible American must be allowed to participate in our elections and have a voice in choosing their leaders. House Democrats will continue to pursue voting rights legislation, as we did last Congress, and I hope that the Senate will do the right thing and partner with us to prevent unjust and undemocratic voter-suppression measures like those enacted in Georgia, Florida, and now Arizona. Congress has a duty to the American people to preserve, protect, and defend the right to vote."