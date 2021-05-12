Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland Offshore Blind and Shoreline Licensing is Open

Applications Must Be Submitted or Postmarked by May 31

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting offshore waterfowl blind and shoreline license applications for riparian (waterfront) properties.

Anyone who owns such property, or someone granted permission by the owner, may license their shoreline to establish offshore stationary blind sites for hunting waterfowl, and/or will prevent others from licensing and hunting the shoreline at a later date. 

Applicants must submit paperwork and fees by mail, postmarked no later than May 31, 2021. Property owners may license their shoreline for one year at $20 or three years at $60. Landowners who miss the May 31 deadline may participate in the “open” licensing process that begins August 3, 2021. 

Applications and information on laws related to shoreline licensing for riparian property owners are available online at the DNR website or by calling the Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8538, toll free at 1-877-620-8367. 

