Keyrenter Denver Property Management Acquires 300+ Top Properties
The merger is part of Keyrenter's expansion plan for the Denver metro market area.
Managing single family homes requires expertise and a high level of skill. It’s not something that can be acquired over night.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two leading Denver real estate firms, specializing in single family property management, announced an acquisition and merger plan for their companies. The acquisition of Top Properties by Keyrenter Property Management Denver will make them one of the largest of its kind in the Denver area, with over 950 properties under management.
— Ryan Prun
Brandon Scholten, broker/owner of Keyrenter Denver Property Management spearheads this well planned acquisition. Andrew Tibert, project manager, has been actively involved since January to ensure a smooth transition for the clients, tenants, and employees of Top Properties.
When asked how the merger will impact the rental community, Tibert said, “Owners of multiple rental properties will see an immediate benefit from our expanded geographic service area.
Tenants will be introduced to our resident benefit package as their leases renew. Fundamentally, nothing changes. All rhythms of the agreement remain the same. Even as we scale, we are committed to providing high-touch service to all relational stakeholders.”
The decision to merge did not come lightly for Top Properties owner Ryan Prun and his partner, Michelle Sage. An impressive array of suitors have attempted to acquire their 300+ unit management portfolio over the years. “Making sure our employees, clients, and tenants will be well cared for was a big factor in our decision to merge with Keyrenter.” said Prun. “Managing single-family homes requires expertise and a high level of skill. It’s not something that can be acquired over night.”
Keyrenter Denver Property Management was the best choice, largely in part to the vision of its leader, Brandon Scholten, whose focus goes beyond transactions. He and his team operate under the premise that happy renters equate to successful rental properties. Public reviews from Keyrenter’s fast growing client base support that theory.
"Generosity is an important part of our culture," said Andrew. Keyrenter Denver is deeply rooted in the community. Prior to the COVID pandemic, it was not unusual to see tenants, property owners, and maintenance vendors, working together for a common cause at a Keyrenter Cares event.
Single-family homes have become the investment of choice for institutional real estate investors and individual property owners, many of which started as accidental landlords. The COVID pandemic added new challenges and regulations to an already complicated business that do-it-yourself landlords often aren’t equipped to handle. Fortunately, clients and tenants of Keyrenter Denver Property Management have been largely sheltered from its impact due to the processes and technologically advanced system already in place.
For more information about leasing and management services, visit Keyrenter Property Management Denver.
To learn how you can own a Keyrenter franchise, visit Keyrenter.com.
Andrew Tibert
Keyrenter Property Management Denver
+1 720-579-6290
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Meet Keyrenter Denver