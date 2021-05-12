Weekly Salmon Fishing Update – May 12, 2021

Welcome to our weekly Chinook Salmon Fishing Update. Each week, we will provide updates on seasons and rules and share data from creel surveys, hatchery returns, and fish passage through the Columbia and Snake rivers to help anglers plan their salmon fishing trips.

Chinook salmon fishing started April 24, and this week we cover seasons and rules information, review fish passage data through the hydrosystem, and discuss fishing effort and harvest from the weekend fisheries. For more information, check out the links below.