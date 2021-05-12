Hoyer Statement on the Senate Rules Committee Markup of S. 1, the For the People Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement after the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration

marked up S. 1, the Senate version of the House-passed For The People Act, yesterday:

"With the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration having completed its work yesterday on S. 1, the Senate version of the For the People Act, Leader Schumer can now bring it to the Floor for consideration. The House took swift action to pass the For the People Act in the first 100 days of the 117th Congress because this critical legislation is needed to protect Americans' right to vote, strengthen our democratic institutions, and renew Americans' faith in government by requiring stricter accountability and transparency rules. The raft of voter suppression legislation being proposed in statehouses across the country demonstrates the need for urgency in enacting this legislation.

"If enacted, it would be among the most consequential and positive pieces of legislation in our history concerning voting rights and the preservation of American democracy. No longer would politicians be able to deny Americans fair ballot access. No longer would corruption be able to creep into the highest offices in our land. No longer would billions of dollars of dark money from undisclosed donors be able to sway elections without the voters' knowledge.

"I hope senators are able to reach agreement soon on how to move forward with the For the People Act, and the House stands ready to do our part to send President Biden legislation that achieves its goals. Together, House and Senate Democrats will defend our democracy and restore government of the people, by the people, and For the People."