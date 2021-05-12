Addiego Renews Call for Corrections Commissioner to Resign or be Terminated

Trenton – During today’s Budget and Appropriations hearing Senator Dawn Addiego renewed her call for Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks to resign or be terminated:

“My Senate colleagues and I have been clear since news broke of the January 11th attack at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility. For the last 106 days, our demand has remained the same: Commissioner Hicks needs to resign immediately or be terminated by the Governor. It is evident he has been unable to address the cultural and institutional issues at the facility, let alone protect the health and well-being of the women being held there. If the facility is ever going to be able to move past its troubled past, we need a competent and credible leader at the helm of the Department of Corrections to ensure accountability and oversee a full cultural reset.”