ISSCA Opens Uccle, Belgium Center with GCell & Stem Cell Training

The ISSCA has officially opened their Uccle, Belgium Stem Cell Center, pictured here with hte ISSCA logo in the bottom left.

The ISSCA has opened a Uccle, Belgium Stem Cell Center, and has begun to train physicians in the latest advances in the field of regenerative medicine.

MIAMI, FL , UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This facility serves both as a regenerative medicine treatment and research center, but also as a plastic surgery clinic. In addition to this, one of the primary goals of the Center is to serve as a place for the fostering of knowledge and experience regarding the different products and equipment required for the application of cellular therapies. As part of the inaugural ceremony, a group of physicians was trained in the setup and use of the various regenerative medicine protocols and application process of these cells into the patients.

This center is a push into Europe for the ISSCA. As science advances, newer and more advanced therapies and technologies are being developed and released into the market with each passing month.

With the European Union being one of the largest consumer markets in the world, the finalization of a brick-and-mortar location in Brussels, Belgium is one that will mean great things for both the ISSCA and the presence and proliferation of regenerative medicine throughout Europe and the world.

“This was a wonderful opportunity that we could have. It goes to show that even during this pandemic, the medical community is one that is still going strong. We’re still rallying together to look for new breakthroughs, and come up with the most beneficial treatment options for patients,” Said Benito Novas, founder of the ISSCA, “In addition to this, it also provides an excellent platform for the distribution of regenerative medicine therapies and equipment, including the revolutionary new GCell Machine,”

Indeed, the inaugural training at the Stem Cell Center in Uccle, Belgium was one that covered both of the more traditional methods of stem cell isolation and application-- adipose and bone-marrow-derived autologous cells, but this training was also one of the first in which the company had the ability to demonstrate the novel GCell Machine. Using a precise system of blades and filters, it is able to process a stem cell sample from adipose tissue in less than half of the time that it would take a physician to do so through traditional means.

This allows the patient to be more comfortable throughout the shorter procedure, as less anesthesia is also required than when operating under traditional means. The GCell is a minimally invasive, portable machine that allows physicians to fully unlock the potential of regenerative medicine as a component in their practice. Using their global network of distributors and licensed vendors, the ISSCA is working fervently to ensure no interruption in the global availability of the most cutting-edge regenerative medicine products.

